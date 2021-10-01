CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis says Lakers teammates are telling him, ‘This is your team’

By Sam Leweck
 4 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis recently said that he has received signals that the Lakers are his team. “I think I have the capability of doing so,” said Davis about making the Lakers his team. “Now obviously we have a lot of great talent, [Rajon] Rondo is a great leader, LeBron [James], myself, Russ (Russell Westbrook), Melo (Carmelo Anthony). And it takes a group for leadership. Now obviously I know, the guys have talked to me about, ‘This is your team, we go as you go.’ Kind of the same thing that we did my first year here, but I think adding a couple guys, it makes that job a lot easier, where it takes a lot of stress and a lot of load off of one guy. Where we can have four, five, six guys that can do what they have to do to win basketball games.

