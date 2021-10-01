Anthony Davis says Lakers teammates are telling him, ‘This is your team’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis recently said that he has received signals that the Lakers are his team. “I think I have the capability of doing so,” said Davis about making the Lakers his team. “Now obviously we have a lot of great talent, [Rajon] Rondo is a great leader, LeBron [James], myself, Russ (Russell Westbrook), Melo (Carmelo Anthony). And it takes a group for leadership. Now obviously I know, the guys have talked to me about, ‘This is your team, we go as you go.’ Kind of the same thing that we did my first year here, but I think adding a couple guys, it makes that job a lot easier, where it takes a lot of stress and a lot of load off of one guy. Where we can have four, five, six guys that can do what they have to do to win basketball games.