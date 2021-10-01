CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stearns County, MN

Voting Open for Best Stearns County Park to See Fall Colors

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — The Stearns County Parks Department is launching a contest for the best park to view fall colors. The contest is now open, and one voter can win an annual parking pass for Quarry Park. Officials want to know what the favorite park is, the best place in that park to see the colors, why that park and place was chosen, describe the view, and upload a photo. Photos will be featured on the Stearns County Parks Facebook page.

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Stearns County, MN
Lifestyle
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Colors
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy