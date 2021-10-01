Voting Open for Best Stearns County Park to See Fall Colors
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Parks Department is launching a contest for the best park to view fall colors. The contest is now open, and one voter can win an annual parking pass for Quarry Park. Officials want to know what the favorite park is, the best place in that park to see the colors, why that park and place was chosen, describe the view, and upload a photo. Photos will be featured on the Stearns County Parks Facebook page.knsiradio.com
