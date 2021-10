Unfortunately, the UWSWOK (United Way of Southwest Oklahoma) has canceled their annual Blue Tie Gala, but the good news is they'll be doing an online auction instead. You'll still be able to assist the United Way with fundraising and help provide needed funding for local and area agencies that UWSWOK supports. Not only will you be helping these agencies, but you could also bid and win some really cool stuff in the process!

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO