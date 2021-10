At one time, electric vehicle fans had high hopes for Lordstown Motors. The company promised unique and capable electric vehicles that excited many people, but the company has yet to deliver. Lordstown Motors is struggling to get its EV into production. However, something interesting is now going on with Lordstown Motors and a Taiwanese manufacturing giant called Foxconn. They are reportedly working on a $280 million deal that would see Foxconn purchase a manufacturing facility from Lordstown.

