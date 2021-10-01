YCSO: Ex-dentist arrested in Black Canyon City for performing unlicensed dentistry out of his home
BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - A former dentist was arrested in Black Canyon City for practicing unlicensed dentistry out of his home, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said. YCSO says deputies were contacted by two people who claimed that 69-year-old Denis Froehlich claimed to be a retired dentist and charged them for dental work that he was performing out of his home – but Froehlich allegedly left them both disfigured and in pain.www.fox10phoenix.com
