Dylan Dreyer took a break earlier in the week from Today to deliver her third child, Russell, who arrived six weeks earlier than expected. In an emotional post on Instagram, the journalist shared some pictures of her newborn baby boy, and also included some of him under observation. She revealed that while her baby was safe and healthy, she would be going home from the hospital without him so that he could stay under the watchful eye of the doctors.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO