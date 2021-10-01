Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 05:19:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces; San Patricio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Bluntzer affecting Nueces, Jim Wells and San Patricio Counties. For the Nueces River...including Bluntzer...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River Near Bluntzer. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 3:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and crest around 21.1 feet after midnight tonight and through the early morning hours of Saturday. The river is then expected to fall below flood stage Saturday evening. Additional rises may be possible as additional rainfall is expected. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs on the right bank. This peak flow will flood homes downstream near Calallen. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Bluntzer 18.0 11.1 Fri 3 pm 18.5 12.2 8.4 7.1 6.8