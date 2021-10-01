CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 11:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Willacy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cameron and eastern Willacy Counties through 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce, or 7 miles southwest of Port Mansfield, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Arroyo City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

