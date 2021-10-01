Downtown office space rent increases
According to JLL’s Grand Rapids 2021 Skyline report, the rent for office spaces in high-rise buildings in downtown Grand Rapids is increasing after two years of stagnation. The direct average asking rent per square foot is $22.22, which is a 1.7% year-over-year increase, surpassing the previous high in 2018. One of the reasons the average asking price for rent has increased is because of the new construction of Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, Studio Park and also the ongoing construction of Perrigo’s new 125,00-square-foot North American headquarters at 430 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.grbj.com
