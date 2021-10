After going virtual last year, the 2021 Fryeburg Fair is a-go. Back in May, organizers for the annual Fryeburg Fair said, "Yes, we're on." The largest agricultural fair in Maine is scheduled for October 3-10. While the dates for the fair have been set since last year, it was perviously unknown if the event could take place in 2021. Tickets are on-sale now.

FRYEBURG, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO