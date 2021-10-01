CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' defense not living up to 'Blitzburgh' nickname in 2021

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
 10 days ago
“Blitzburgh,” no more. So far this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking an uncharacteristically passive approach on defense.

But will the Steelers’ lack of blitzing over the first three games of the season continue? Members of the defense are playing coy.

“That’s the really cool thing about being here,” edge rusher T.J. Watt said, “you never know what we’re going to do. We can blitz a lot. (Or) we don’t have to blitz a lot.

“We’ll see what we do this week.”

The first three weeks, the Steelers stylistically bared little resemblance to the philosophy they’ve deployed for the better part of three decades. Defining a blitz as sending more than four players on a pass rush, pro-football-reference.com shows only two teams have blitzed less than the Steelers this season (12.2% of defensive snaps).

That is a major departure from 2020, when the Steelers’ 40.3% blitz rate was third highest in the NFL. The Steelers blitzed 36.9% of snaps in 2019 (seventh-most in the NFL) and 38.7% in 2018 (second).

Metrics tracking such things aren’t readily available before that. But since 1992, under coordinators such as Dick LeBeau, the Steelers liked to bring the pressure.

Present coordinator Keith Butler was a disciple under LeBeau for 11 years.

“We always try to do what’s best for our guys as much as we can,” Butler said this week. “Sometimes, you’ve gotta take chances. We’ve got to be smart about how we play. The structure (opposing offenses) give us, the formations they give us indicate certain things. We’ve just got to be more aware of those things it indicates.”

Asked straight-up if the Steelers still consider themselves a blitzing defense, Butler said: “Probably not as much as we did last year, if you’re looking at that stuff. We try different things. We try not to be predictable, but sometimes you have to be. You’ve gotta say, ‘To heck with it,’ and try to take away what they do best. That’s what you always try to do defensively.”

Perhaps the blueprint for the 2021 Steelers defensive strategy was laid in the opener, an upset win against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were the NFL’s second-highest scoring offense last season, and they have averaged 39 points in the two games since. But Buffalo scored only 16 points that Sept. 12 afternoon during a game in which the Steelers blitzed only once (per pro-football-reference.com).

“It’s all a week-in and a week-out basis of what we do on defense.” Watt said of the gameplan.

Perhaps defining a “blitz” is in the eye of the beholder.

When the lack of blitzes was mentioned to defensive captain Cameron Heyward, the lineman chuckled.

“There’s blitzes,” he said, knowingly. “Whether it’s a blitz or false blitzes where you’re still just bringing four, there are different things we do. But you’ve got to be able to mix things up.”

The blitzing has picked up since the opener, with the Steelers sending more than four defenders after the quarterback 13 times over the past two games. Still, there were games as recently as 2020 when the Steelers blitzed twice that often.

And in reality, part of the Steelers’ pass rush strength in recent years wasn’t so much that they brought more pass rushers, it was that they would bring different passrushers.

The Steelers value their primary edge rushers to also be able to work in coverage. Watt, Alex Highsmith and the likes of Bud Dupree in recent years proved adept enough at covering tight ends or running backs when asked. That can free up inside linebackers or defensive backs to rush quarterbacks.

Two of the best at that for the Steelers at those positions as recently last season — inside linebacker Vince Williams and slot cornerback Mike Hilton — are gone. Perhaps that, in part, explains why Butler hasn’t been as eager to send more than edge rushers and defensive linemen after the passer.

“There are a lot of things we are doing differently,” inside linebacker Devin Bush said.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Burrow update: Report reveals what caused injury that sent Bengals QB to hospital

After the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Green Bay Packers, it was reported that the former LSU standout was rushed to the hospital with a throat contusion. Now, Pro Football Talk is reporting that Burrow was poked in the throat during the game. Per PFT’s source, Burrow has said that he feels fine and his hospital visit was precautionary. The PFT report notes that injuries to the throat can become serious if swelling occurs but it looks. at least for now, that Burrow seems to be ok.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
