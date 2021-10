Belinda Bencic and Grigor Dimitrov have never played mixed doubles on the tour. In fact, both of them have been rarely sharing a tennis court, even during exhibition events. That said, the two talented players did get together for an interesting chat session, as a part of the Tennis United: Crosscourt series. From traveling for tournaments, packing and adjusting to different climate and conditions, both tennis stars revealed some interesting information.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO