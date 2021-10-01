CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Playfully Reacts To Not Being Invited To Lil Wayne’s Birthday Party

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Nicki Minaj’s FOMO was on full display in Mack Maine’s Instagram comments.

Nicki Minaj has been relatively quiet on social media since her ridiculously ballsy tweet and the fallout that stemmed from it. She hasn’t returned to Twitter after claiming she was banned by the platform, taking her shenanigans to Instagram. Anyway, the Young Money crew came together to celebrate their general, Lil Wayne’s 39th birthday, all of the heavy hitters that Wayne had a huge impact on were there except for Nicki.

Under a photo gallery post shared on Mack Maine’s IG account featuring Weezy surrounded by his Young Money crew, Minaj jokingly decided to wonder where her invite to the party was? The Shade Room doing their comment creeping duties, spotted Minaj’s sarcastic comment under the group photo saying, “I had so much fun.”

Mack Maine wasted no time responding, trying to explain that the gathering was thrown together last minute.

“Lawwwdddd,” Mack replied. “Don’t do it like that Nicketo!!! This shit was so last minute. We could run it back deaux it wasn’t complete without you.”

Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter , also chimed in, saying, “They always do that shitttttt,” she wrote under the post. “They did it to me last time, sis it’s okay!” HotNewHipHip reported .

Despite not being in the building, Minaj did take time to show Lil Wayne sharing a picture of the two from 2009, writing, “Happy Birthday to my everything [Lil Wayne],” and stating the image and moment “changed her life.”

Of course, Minaj eventually caught wind of blogs trying to make something out of nothing, and she decided to give them a piece of her mind in her Instagram Stories.

“These blogs so thirsty to post smthn for y’all to hate under. The obsession is a diff kinda real. We weren’t even in the same state. Just a lil jokey joke between me & my boo Mack”

“Have a blessed day y’all. I sure will. That’s why ya’ll pressed. #HappyPapaBearDay,” the Queens rapper continued referring to her son’s first birthday.

We’re sure she won’t be forgotten next time by her Young Mother brothers next time.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

