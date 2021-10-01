Carl Moore, co-founder of BMS and former state lawmaker, dies at 91

BRISTOL, Tenn. ( WJHL ) — Carl Moore, a former lawmaker and co-founder of Bristol Motor Speedway, has died.

Moore died Thursday at the age of 91, according to an obituary .

In 1961, Moore, Larry Carrier, and R.G. Pope were inspired to build what was then Bristol International Raceway after they watched a NASCAR race in Charlotte.

Moore served in the Tennessee House and as the majority leader of the Tennessee Senate. He was also an active member of the community.

Bristol Motor Speedway issued the following statement on Moore’s passing:

“The entire Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Carl Moore, one of the founding fathers of this iconic facility 60 years ago. Carl was one of the visionaries who created the initial sketches and diagrams of Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway on the back of a brown paper bag. With his leadership and tireless work ethic, along with co-founders Larry Carrier and R.G. Pope, the track quickly became an established venue in NASCAR and has grown to be one of the sport’s fan-favorite destinations. Throughout the years he has been a wonderful supporter of everything that we do and he will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Elliott, and the family.” Jerry Caldwell, BMS general manager

