Rochester, MN

New dual language child care is planned for northwest Rochester

By Jeff Kiger
Post-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Twin Cities-based bilingual daycare center is coming to the Med City to build a new location. Casa de Corazón, which has five centers in the Twin Cities and one in Shorewood, Wis., hopes to start construction of a 10,000-square-foot facility this fall in northwest Rochester, near Mayo Clinic, said founder and owner Natalie Standridge. She declined to give a specific location because the real estate deal has not been finalized yet.

