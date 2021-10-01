New dual language child care is planned for northwest Rochester
A Twin Cities-based bilingual daycare center is coming to the Med City to build a new location. Casa de Corazón, which has five centers in the Twin Cities and one in Shorewood, Wis., hopes to start construction of a 10,000-square-foot facility this fall in northwest Rochester, near Mayo Clinic, said founder and owner Natalie Standridge. She declined to give a specific location because the real estate deal has not been finalized yet.www.postbulletin.com
