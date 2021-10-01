CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

After failing in Congress, does police reform stand a better chance at a local level?

By Ari Shapiro
 4 days ago

Lawmakers spent months trying to reach a bipartisan deal on police reform, called the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and last week senators admitted their efforts had failed. So where does the push for police reform go from here? Well, our next guests are two scholars of criminal justice at Georgia State University who also happen to be married, and they have written about the answer to that question. Natasha Johnson and Thaddeus Johnson, good to have you here.

