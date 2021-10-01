CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey-Based Drugmaker Merck Says COVID-19 Pill Reduces Hospitalizations By Half

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been a potentially major advancement in the efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. New Jersey-based drugmaker Merck & Co. says its experimental COVID-19 pill is so effective that the trial has been halted so it can immediately apply for emergency use authorization. Merck & Co.’s drug...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

