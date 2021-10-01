CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burna Boy and Polo G Track Strife and Triumph on ‘Want It All’

By Mankaprr Conteh
 4 days ago
Burna Boy and Polo G connect over pain and progress on “Want It All,” the latest single from Burna, the self-proclaimed African Giant .

“Lotta pressure on me from those obstacles I’m moving through,” raps Polo G at the end of a verse on death, vengeance, and success. The song’s video features the two artists performing in a warehouse flanked by dancers, but its most touching and impressive moment comes as Burna reflects on the influence he’s had over his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and moreover, on his father. “I get emotional when I talk about my daddy,” he sings.

Burna Boy, who has dubbed his cross-genre musical output Afro-Fusion , is no stranger to rap collaborations. Earlier this year, he teamed up with British rapper Headie One on the similarly guitar-driven but less sentimental “Siberia.” In the past, he’s hosted Naughty by Nature, Future, YG, and J Hus on his albums.

After a high-energy Governors Ball show in New York, Burna Boy is performing on a festival circuit of cities including Sacramento, San Francisco, and Houston, as well as in his own Space Drift Arena Tour, with stops in Los Angeles , Paris, and Stockholm. This month, Polo G is also hitting the road for his headlining Hall of Fame Tour, named for his No. 1 album from June.

thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Burna Boy Blazes Global Citizen Live With ‘Anybody,’ ‘Ye,’ & More

Burna Boy was one of the many notable names who rocked the stage at Global Citizen 2021. Held simultaneously in cities across the world such as Los Angeles, London, New York, Mumbai, Paris, Lagos, Sydney, and Rio De Janeiro, the event called for action to halt climate change and stresses the need for funds to combat famine and facilitate mass COVID-19 vaccinations.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jon Bellion & Burna Boy Connect On "I Feel It"

Jon Bellion's had his imprint across the music industry as a songwriter over the past few years. That might be why he seldomly releases solo music, or that it's been nearly 3 years since he dropped his last body of work. Nonetheless, whenever he drops, it's never anything that's subpar, as is the case with the release of his latest single, "I FEEL IT" ft. Burna Boy. Taking on atmospheric, ethereal production, Bellion flexes his songwriting skills and hypnotic vocals before Burna Boy leaps into his world.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Eminem's Polo G, Mozzy & Skylar Grey Song Confirmed To Be Real - Just Not On 'MMLP' Album

After contributing to the original Venom soundtrack in 2018, rumors were flying that Eminem would be making an appearance on the upcoming Venom 2 sequel’s soundtrack. According to South Pawers, a few viewers who had an early look at the premiere of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage are claiming that an Eminem song floods the blockbuster’s credits.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Burna Boy – “Want It All” (Feat. Polo G)

Since releasing his Grammy-nominated Twice As Tall last year, the Nigerian star Burna Boy has made it clear that he’s putting in work on a new album. He’s made the festival rounds throughout the summer and into the fall and he’s been sporadically dropping singles, including “Kilometre” back in April and “Question” just last month. Today, Burna Boy is back with another new track, “Want It All,” which features a verse from the young Chicago rapper Polo G, who released a new album Hall Of Fame earlier this year. Check out a video for the song below.
MUSIC
Burna Boy
J Hus
Polo G
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem, Polo G, & Mozzy Collab Confirmed For "Venom 2"

It's been rumored for a while now that Eminem, Polo G, and Mozzy united for a collaboration, a prospect originally revealed by the latter's manager. In fact, it's been rumored that Eminem is actually gearing up to release a full studio album, a proper follow-up to his Music To Be Murdered By: Side B.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘In My Room’ With Jazzy K

Sydney electronic pop extraordinaire Jazzy K has shared a pair of live tracks for the latest instalment of Rolling Stone’s ‘In My Room’, a series in which artists perform from home following a year which has seen live shows become a rarity. If you’ve been ensuring your finger is firmly...
MUSIC
NME

Summer Walker announces details of second album ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker has announced details of her second full-length album – ‘Still Over It’ will arrive next month. The record, which lands on November 5, follows the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Over It’ and EP ‘Life On Earth’, which followed six months later. In a new trailer for the album,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Meek Mill Enjoys the Glamor, Examines the Gloom, Wields a Big Sword in ‘Expensive Pain’ Video

Meek Mill offers an inside look at his life of luxury, as well as his inner turmoil, in the new music video for “Expensive Pain,” the title-track from his most recent LP.  The video has an almost documentary feel to it, with the camera following Mill throughout his days and nights, whether he’s playing chess in the studio, examining new watches, performing on stage, hobnobbing with icons (there is a very brief Jay-Z cameo) and even, towards the end, wielding a giant sword. To complement the song’s lyrical themes, there are some heavier scenes as well, including footage of Meek’s mother and an old interview clip where the rapper puts it bluntly, “It’s easy to pull the trigger, but it ain’t easy to move your mom out the hood. That’s a real man’s job.” Meek Mill announced Expensive Pain in September and released it a few weeks later on October 1st. The record marks the rapper’s first since 2018’s Championships, though in the intervening three years, he stayed busy with a string of EPs and standalone singles, including last November’s Quarantine Pack, his 2020 tracks, “Letter to Nipsey” (with Roddy Ricch), “Otherside of America,” and the Justin Timberlake-featuring “Believe.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Madonna Blends Pop Opulence and Theatrical Intimacy in ‘Madame X’ Concert Film Trailer

Madonna offers a tantalizing glimpse of her Madame X concert film, which is set to arrive October 8th on Paramount+. The new trailer is set to the Madame X track “Ciao Bella,” which helps conjure a heady, but dancefloor-ready energy to complement the montage of clips from the stage show. The footage boasts a snippet of a dance number performed by Madonna’s daughter Lourdes, as well as an appearance from the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras, a Portuguese batuque group who also appeared on Madame X. The Madame X concert film was recorded in January 2020 during Madonna’s six-night stand at the Coliseu dos...
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

Governors Ball 2021 Day 3 pics: Post Malone, Carly Rae Jepsen, Burna Boy, Jamie xx, more

“Everyone knows I can’t sing without Auto-Tune, right?” said Post Malone in what felt like a moment of genuine self-consciousness, before launching into his mellow monster hit “Circles.” There was no one better than this lovable dope in a striped Hello Kitty shirt and cut-offs to close out the third and final night of Gov Ball. For those who might be skeptical, Posty is downright beatific onstage, counting his blessings and saying “Thank you so fucking much” to the crowd after literally every song. He gave the weary masses dessert first, singing big hits like “Better Now” and “Psycho” early in the hourlong set. He also played a “deep cut” from his 2016 album Stoney, “Too Young,” which he dedicated to his Day Ones after chugging some kind of liquid from a red solo cup and launching it into the throng of arms. Posty brought the pyro and fireworks for “Saint Tropez.” And then he brought out Young Thug — whose set was cut criminally short about an hour earlier — and they greeted each other with a big, bro-y bear hug before closing out three crazy days of peace, love, and crop tops with their ballad “Goodbyes.” [Rolling Stone]
ENTERTAINMENT
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

