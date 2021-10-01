Burna Boy and Polo G Track Strife and Triumph on ‘Want It All’

Burna Boy and Polo G connect over pain and progress on “Want It All,” the latest single from Burna, the self-proclaimed African Giant .

“Lotta pressure on me from those obstacles I’m moving through,” raps Polo G at the end of a verse on death, vengeance, and success. The song’s video features the two artists performing in a warehouse flanked by dancers, but its most touching and impressive moment comes as Burna reflects on the influence he’s had over his hometown of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and moreover, on his father. “I get emotional when I talk about my daddy,” he sings.

Burna Boy, who has dubbed his cross-genre musical output Afro-Fusion , is no stranger to rap collaborations. Earlier this year, he teamed up with British rapper Headie One on the similarly guitar-driven but less sentimental “Siberia.” In the past, he’s hosted Naughty by Nature, Future, YG, and J Hus on his albums.

After a high-energy Governors Ball show in New York, Burna Boy is performing on a festival circuit of cities including Sacramento, San Francisco, and Houston, as well as in his own Space Drift Arena Tour, with stops in Los Angeles , Paris, and Stockholm. This month, Polo G is also hitting the road for his headlining Hall of Fame Tour, named for his No. 1 album from June.