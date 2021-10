W.Va. reports $84.6 million revenue surplus for last month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 30, 2021, there are currently 13,736 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 28 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Calhoun County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, an 80-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old female from Hampshire County, a 95-year old male from Morgan County, a 46-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Monroe County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 74-year old male from Mingo County, and a 76-year old female from Wetzel County.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO