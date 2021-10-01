Three Generations of Retail Excellence at Orsini’s
After 73 years in business spanning three generations, Orsini’s, among appliance retailers, has quite the rich history behind it, and one that continues today through the founders’ grandson, PJ Orsini. Orsini says his grandparents opened up the appliance shop in 1948 in Martinsburg, W.Va., and Orsini’s quickly became a staple of the Eastern Panhandle. His father and uncle took over the family business in the ’90s, heading up appliance sales, appliance services, and appliance installation until they decided it was time to retire and usher in the next generation.dealerscope.com
