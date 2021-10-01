Three Generations of Retail Excellence at Orsini’s

The past 18 months is a timespan referred to in many a speech, article, industry report, and conversation lately. After all, it’s a little under the period since the world has been living with COVID. All too often, the timespan is followed by a catalog of challenges. Not so at the 2021 NATM Vendor Conference held last month at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, where a positive tone was set by the new president of the buying co-op, RC Willey CEO Scott Hymas. Citing a famous quote from Charles Dickens’s A Tale of Two Cities — “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times” — Hymas segued into a refreshingly positive message before the audience of vendors and NATM appliance and consumer electronics retailers.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO