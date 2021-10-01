CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

This private island off the coast of Maine could be yours for $339,000. Take a look

By TJ Macias
heraldsun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exclusive private island off the coast of Addison, Maine, has popped up on the real estate market for the actual affordable price of $339,000. Its name is Duck Ledges Island, and this scenic property is perfect for a person who needs to get away from chaotic city life. “Duck...

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

