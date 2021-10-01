CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield library hosts master class poetry workshop

By Melissa Torres
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Poet Laureate, Magdalena Gómez will have a master class poetry workshop and applications are now open.

The Springfield City Library welcomes women, teen girls, and women-identified people interested in an introduction to writing and performing inviting, exciting, and inspiring poetry.

“Poetry has long been exceedingly popular among Springfield residents of all ages. From our bookshelves, to open mic events, to contests and workshops, the Library has responded by offering diverse ways for people to find joy, deal with pain, and explore their voices through poetry. We are thrilled to partner with Magdalena to expand these offerings.”

Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director for Public Services at Springfield City Library,

The program series titled Out/Spoken Words , is for participants at all levels in their poetry writing and performance. This Master Class is said to be for anyone who truly loves poetry and/or spoken word and wants to share that passion with others. And will ultimately culminate in a public performance by participants at the Mason Square Branch Library.

Ms. Gómez Stated, “Participants will be provided with tools and encouragement to conjure poems and voice for performance of their original writing. All we ask is your willingness to fully participate and to bring a poem that matters to you to your first session, whether you wrote it or not.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno recently extended Gómez’ term as Springfield’s Poet Laureate for another year.

