Wheeling, WV

Youth Services System in Wheeling receives $750,000 to serve homeless teens and young adults

WVNews
 4 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Youth Services System (YSS) in Wheeling was awarded $750,000 to aid its efforts in helping homeless teens and young adults. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Shelley Capito, R-West Virginia, announced this week YSS will receive $250,000 over each of the next three years for its Transitional Living Program. The program works with youth who are experiencing homelessness while in transition to self-sufficient living.

www.wvnews.com

