On Monday morning, Carlos Watson scored one of the most valuable interview slots on American television: a segment on NBC’s “Today.”. The timing suggested that the chief executive and co-founder of Ozy Media might offer something of an explanation for the implosion of his company just days before. Watson had told employees on Friday that the company he founded, the one that breathlessly promised to deliver “the New and the Next,” was closing its doors amid reports that Ozy had inflated its readership and newsletter subscriber numbers and misrepresented itself to potential investors.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO