Got Food? Local businesses prepare for Sunday Night Football featuring Patriots vs Buccaneers

By Sy Becker
 4 days ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium and the Sunday evening timing of this major attraction on 22News makes this game a natural for gatherings in homes and public places throughout western Massachusetts.

With the prospect of house parties galore Sunday evening, food pick-up and delivery restaurants such as John’s Pizzeria in Chicopee, are prepared for big business. Owner John Capaccio has never been more ready than he is for this Sunday blockbuster occasion. John showed 22News the pizza dough he’s stockpiled, along with the cheese topping to meet any demand. He’s prepared to be tested.

John Capaccio said, “Even tonight, we’ve got to get the orders ready for the game time. This one is going to be a little special. Because, Tom Brady.”

John will join his family and staff preparing for the deluge in pizza orders for Sunday evening. Show us your game day photos by sending them to reportit@wwlp.com.

