Springfield, MA

State lawmakers blamed for Smith & Wesson departure in Springfield

By Jodi Reed
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – The blame game continues over Smith and Wesson’s departure from the Commonwealth. 22News found out which bill drove the company to move their headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee.

A bill filed this session titled ‘An Act to stop mass shootings’ would ban the manufacturing of assault style weapons and high capacity magazines, which Smith and Wesson said was about 60% of their business last year. The state legislature wants to take the Commonwealth’s gun laws even further by banning companies like Smith and Wesson from making weapons that can’t even be sold here. The state of Massachusetts has had an assault weapons ban in place since 2004, and the efforts to prevent gun violence didn’t stop there. State lawmakers believe that Smith & Wesson is using the bill filed this session as a scapegoat.

Congressman Richard Neal: Smith & Wesson move to Tennessee “disappointing”

They believe the company is headed to Tennessee to take advantage of the lower minimum wage. As hundred of people face losing their jobs once the company leaves in 2023, lawmakers say it shouldn’t be hard for those people to find a new one because the manufacturing industry here in the Commonwealth is booming.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 13

Arthur DeBour
2d ago

I was raised in Springfield Mass and now live in the south so I don’t have a dog in this fight But lest be honest with ourselves if it was wages they could have left years ago It’s the law they are trying to pass other gun manufacturers have left states trying to pass laws that could hurt their business and before anyone says anything no I don’t own a firearm yes I’m a firm believer in the 2nd admendment but I fo know how to fire firearms from my time in Marine Corps

6
Jerry Moore
2d ago

when you ain't wanted somewhere or welcome, then go where you are! Common sense wins again! All these people that don't the assault weapons to be owned by solid American citizens because of a few bad eggs,will be the ones crying in the streets for protection, when it hits the fan!

4
James Fleming
2d ago

What is a blue state doing with a gun manufacturer anyway?It's beyond time that they moved to america.You can still save those jobs in springfield.Put a bunch of abortion clinics up there.Confuscate concords money to send springfield to school to learn how to legally kill.

2
 

WWLP

State needs rural rescue plan, auditor says

As the Legislature zeroes in on plans to spend billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding, Auditor Suzanne Bump is calling for a "rural rescue plan" that would help the more than 100 mostly small communities in western Massachusetts pay to upgrade roads, bridges, and municipal buildings.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Massachusetts spending housing aid and hoping for more

The federal government is revving up to redistribute some unspent rental aid it steered to states during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Massachusetts hopes to be near the top of the list to receive an extra boost. U.S. Treasury officials expect to distribute reclaimed funding roughly every two months to states and other emergency rental assistance program, or ERAP, recipients who cleared a target built into the relief legislation, according to guidance published Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Safeguard assets or “we’re all in trouble”

The most serious impacts of the changing climate may still be decades away, but senators impressed upon state transportation officials and utility executives Monday the importance of taking a close look at their vulnerabilities now and developing detailed plans to address shortcomings in the short, medium and long term.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

