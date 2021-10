The Mid South Club in Southern Pines is hosting a golf tournament/fundraiser to support the Chapel Hill Breast Cancer Foundation. We are inviting lady golfers (good, bad and in between!) all across Moore County to join us in raising money for this important cause! Please help us by participating as a single, or feel free to put together a group and sign up! Not a golfer? No problem! We could use sponsors and volunteers, too!

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO