CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

Kelly Clarkson Just Got A Huge Win In Her Divorce Battle

By Gabrielle LaRochelle
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year, Kelly Clarkson has experienced some pretty fabulous highs, and not-so-fabulous lows. For the positives, Clarkson's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," was renewed for two more seasons into 2023, she is a judge on the smash hit singing competition "The Voice," and she released a catchy new Christmas song that puts a positive spin on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. As for the lows, one of them is clearly that divorce. As hard as any breakup is, Clarkson is still coming out on top, according to a divorce expert we interviewed exclusively at Nicki Swift. Thanks to Clarkson's prenup — which stated that whatever Clarkson bought with the money she made and earned is solely owned by her — she is now protected financially, and it "eliminate[s] much of the battle over money and property," per New Jersey divorce lawyer Christina Previte, Esq.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Sells Farmhouse She Custom-Designed With Ex Brandon Blackstock: See Inside $8.24M Mansion

Some people wait a lifetime for a home like this. But Kelly Clarkson is selling the mansion she custom-designed with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The eight-bedroom house in Encino, California, was bought by the Voice coach, 39, in June 2018 while she was married to Blackstock. The duo, who tied the knot in 2013, split in 2020 with Clarkson officially filing divorce papers in June of that year. The divorce is set to be finalized in January 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson's Former Stepdaughter Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson's former, will be a first-time gramp as his daughter Savannah Blackstock and boyfriend Quentin Lee's are expecting their first child together. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "The most precious secret we've ever kept," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Montana State
Us Weekly

Brandon Blackstock’s Family Guide: His Kids, Stepmom Reba McEntire and More

The Blackstock brood! Brandon Blackstock entered the spotlight in 2012 when he started dating Kelly Clarkson — but the talent manager was actually no stranger to fame. The Texas native was born in 1976 to Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle Ritter. Following his parents’ 1988 split, Reba McEntire became Brandon’s stepmom. The country singer was married to Narvel from 1989 to 2015.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Wide Open Country

Kelly's Clarkson's Son Hilariously Interrupts Chris Martin's Singing For a Bathroom Break

Kelly Clarkson has proved throughout her time as a mother that she will do anything for her children despite the hardship she has been through. After marrying ex-husband Brandon Blackstock back in 2013, Kelly became a stepmom to his two children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth, and the pair went on to have two children of their own. In June 2020, Clarkson filed for her divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Clarkson gained primary physical custody of her both kids after a lengthy battle with lawyers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Radar Online.com

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock In Denial Over Losing Montana Ranch In Divorce, Caught On Camera Clearly Confused When Asked About Judge's Ruling

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, doesn't understand the law, or he's in complete denial. The singer's former hubby seemed downright confused when a shutterbug asked him his feelings on the judge in their divorce granting Clarkson sole ownership of the Montana ranch. Blackstock currently lives at the property, so imagine...
MONTANA STATE
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Night 4 of the Blinds Leaves Kelly Clarkson… Well, Like This

If ever you get a chance to play cards for money with Kelly Clarkson, take it — she has no poker face. Hence, her “restrained” reaction (pictured) to Tuesday’s resolution of The Voice’s Monday-night cliffhanger. After hearing that four-chair turn Holly Forbes’ daughter was a big Ariana Grande fan, Kelly was sure that she had about as much of a shot at recruiting the contestant as Blake Shelton or John Legend. But then Holly revealed that “I grew up listening to Kelly Clarkson,” so she was the coach that the contender wanted. Once that decision was made, we moved on to more...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz
therealdeal.com

Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson sells 10K sf Encino mansion

In her latest real estate deal, Kelly Clarkson sold off the 10,000-square-foot Encino mansion she had shared with her ex-husband. The three-time Grammy winner sold the home at 16174 Woodvale Road for $8.2 million, according to Dirt. She and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock paid $8.5 million for the new construction home in 2018. Clarkson listed the property in late January, asking just under $9 million.
REAL ESTATE
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Sells House as She’s Declared Legally Single

Kelly Clarkson has finally been declared legally single. The Voice coach is in the middle of a divorce from her ex-husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock, and she’s cutting ties even further by selling the house they previously shared. Kelly Clarkson Declared Legally Single. Us Weekly obtained court documents showing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Kelly Clarkson’s New Christmas Anthem ‘Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)’ Inspired by Recent Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is coming out with a new Christmas album, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have breakup songs. One of her new songs on the album, Chrismas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You) is likely inspired by the singer’s recent divorce. Clarkson posted a video teaser for the new song with the artwork. In one instance, you can see a photo of an animated Clarkson next to a man who slowly fades.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Ariana Grande 'Stabbed Me in the Back' After She Supports Kelly Clarkson

The Blind Auditions on Monday's The Voice turned into a battle of the sexes!. While last week's Blinds focused on the feud between Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, this week, Blake set his sights on the show's newest coach, Ariana Grande. After supporting Ariana for the first few contestants of the night, the tables turned when Blake asked for his fellow coaches' support as he and Kelly faced off to try and land soulful singer Jeremy Rosado on their respective teams.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ sneak peek video: Brittany Bree’s blind audition of The Weeknd cover earns rare 4-chair turn [WATCH]

Brittany Bree will soon be a name that all four “The Voice” coaches will be calling out. During the upcoming October 4 episode of NBC’s reality TV show, Brittany takes on The Weeknd‘s “Call Out My Name” for her blind audition and earns a rare four-chair turn from John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. After the superstar judges squabble amongst each other over who’d be the better coach, Brittany is given the impossible decision to pick which team she wants to join. Watch “The Voice” sneak peek video above. SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons Ariana is the first to...
DALLAS, TX
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy