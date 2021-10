There are plenty of cruise ships from major companies like Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean that leave from Boston and head to places like Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and even Canada. But there’s another cruise line, one you may not have even heard of, that offers an itinerary a bit closer to home. The Cape Codder Cruise by American Cruise Lines starts and ends in Boston, exploring some of the most beautiful parts of the Massachusetts coast in between. If you want to travel, but don’t want to go too far, this may be the trip for you.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO