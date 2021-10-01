CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

La Liga: Espanyol vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

By Somdeb Khaskel
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEspanyol vs Real Madrid: Spanish giants Real Madrid will be in action for their eighth match of the season, as they make the trip to Barcelona to face Espanyol on the 3rd of October. Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Preview. Espanyol have picked up a victory and three draws in their...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Mallorca Player Ratings as Los Blancos continue their red-hot form

Real Madrid breezed past Mallorca with a 6-1 drubbing in La Liga’s midweek fixture to return to the top of the table. Marco Asensio headlined the victory with his first Real Madrid hattrick, coming against his former club, in his first start under Carlo Ancelotti. Karim Benzema continued his extraordinary start to the season with 2 more goals, adding another 2 assists to the tally too. Isco completed the rout for Real Madrid’s sixth goal, scoring his first goal since February 2020.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Barcelona visit the Spanish capital on Saturday for a La Liga Matchday 8 clash with reigning champions Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti enter the day in fourth place and three points behind leaders Real Madrid, while Barca are two spots behind in sixth. Atleti are the favorites to win this one as Barca continue to struggle big time since the departure of Lionel Messi.
UEFA
primenewsghana.com

Real Madrid suffer first La Liga defeat

Leaders Real Madrid lost their first game in La Liga this season as they were beaten at Espanyol. Raul de Tomas gave the hosts a 17th-minute lead when he met Adrian Embarba's low cross into the box. Aleix Vidal added an excellent second, beating Nacho before firing past Thibaut Courtois...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
NBC Sports

Real Madrid loses again and there’s another La Liga logjam

What would it mean for Diego Simeone’s legacy if he leads Atletico Madrid to back-to-back La Liga crowns?. The struggles of Barcelona and Real Madrid may help us find out, though a fourth club is quietly leading the league in points per game. Atleti beat Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday and...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Real Madrid boss, Carlos Ancelotti dragged into Pandora paper controversy

The investigation on Pandora papers has revealed the name of Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti as El Pais reported him to be involved with one of the companies regarding some tax problems. The investigation has revealed the names of many politicians as well as 133 billionaires from the Forbes list involved in fradulent activities in the offshore companies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Have Barcelona and Real Madrid ever been relegated from La Liga?

The Clasico giants are synonymous with national, continental and global success, but have they ever dropped out of the top flight?. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the twin titans of Spanish football, two sporting institutions whose bitter rivalry reverberates across the world every season in their eternal El Clasico tussle.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Setanta Sports#Spanish#Preview Espanyol#The Segunda Division#Catalonian#The Los Blancos#Sheriff Tiraspol
90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Cadiz - La Liga

If Barcelona's perilous predicament wasn't obvious enough before, it certainly is now. In desperate search of an equaliser against Granada on Monday, Ronald Koeman resorted to throwing centre-backs Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo up front, while their teammates swung a stream of crosses into the middle. This tactical masterclass did...
SOCCER
MassLive.com

FC Barcelona vs Cádiz: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch La Liga 2021 in English and Spanish

FC Barcelona takes on Cádiz Thursday as the club looks to keep pace in 2021 La Liga play. Barcelona is coming off a draw against Granada last time out (as well as a 3-0 loss Bayern Munich in Champions League play) and has plenty of catching up to do in the Spanish League standings. Barcelona has played only four matches so fair this season, but still has a ways to go if they hope to catch rivals Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Barcelona currently sits at 2-2-0 and can draw within two points of their rivals if they win their next two matches. Memphis Depay and Sergi Roberto have led the club in scoring so far this season as Barcelona continues to adapt to the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain this year. On the other side, Cádiz sits in 15th place in La Liga after a 1-2-2 start to the year.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Washington Post

Kylian Mbappé reveals he told PSG in July to wanted to leave

PARIS — Kylian Mbappé confirmed he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the club in July in an interview released Monday by French broadcaster RMC. Mbappé was subject to reported bids from Real Madrid approaching 200 million euros ($230 million) in August as he entered the last season of a five-year contract with PSG.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Yaya Toure offers help to Barcelona in time of struggle

Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has volunteered to aid the Blaugrana after their dismal performances in the 2021/22 season. Toure has indicated that if he is approached, he will be happy to assist Barcelona at any moment. Barcelona has dropped to ninth place in La Liga after a 0-2 loss...
SOCCER
AFP

Italy and Spain open Nations League Final Four with replay of Euro 2020 epic

Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final on Wednesday when they take to the field at the San Siro for the Nations League Final Four opener, a replay of their epic Euro 2020 semi-final. Spain finished on the losing side back in July's European Championship semi-final as the Azzurri prevailed on penalties and went on to win the tournament, beginning an unforgettable summer of sport for Italy. Roberto Mancini's Italy are on a world-record run of 37 matches without defeat and have a squad predictably stuffed full of players who took part in their run to glory in the Euro final over England at Wembley. "We'll be facing a great Italy team: they deservedly beat England in the final of the Euro and they've kept their long unbeaten run going," said Spain coach Luis Enrique after announcing his squad on Thursday.
UEFA
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah’s ‘exceptional’ goal against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the world-class finishing of Mohamed Salah after the Egypt international’s brilliant individual effort in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City.Salah scored for the seventh successive match this season and eighth time in nine outings – only Burnley have kept him out – after a superb weaving run inside the City penalty area.It was not good enough for the winner as Kevin De Bruyne equalised – as Phil Foden had done earlier to cancel out Sadio Mane’s opener – with nine minutes to go but Klopp felt it was a fitting way to mark the death...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Abraham, Chilwell called up for England qualifiers

Roma striker Tammy Abraham and Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell were called into England's squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday. Abraham is back on the England scene for the first time in November 2020 after initially missing out when Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad was announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old has been in good form since leaving Chelsea for Roma in a £34 million ($46 million) deal in August. He has scored four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's Serie A team.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy