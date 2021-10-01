La Liga: Espanyol vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

FC Barcelona takes on Cádiz Thursday as the club looks to keep pace in 2021 La Liga play. Barcelona is coming off a draw against Granada last time out (as well as a 3-0 loss Bayern Munich in Champions League play) and has plenty of catching up to do in the Spanish League standings. Barcelona has played only four matches so fair this season, but still has a ways to go if they hope to catch rivals Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Barcelona currently sits at 2-2-0 and can draw within two points of their rivals if they win their next two matches. Memphis Depay and Sergi Roberto have led the club in scoring so far this season as Barcelona continues to adapt to the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain this year. On the other side, Cádiz sits in 15th place in La Liga after a 1-2-2 start to the year.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO