La Liga: Elche vs Celta Vigo Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Barcelona will aim to secure its first victory in all competitions in nearly a month on Sunday when it welcomes Levante to the Camp Nou for a Spanish La Liga affair. Barcelona currently sits in eighth place in the league, earning nine points through five games this season. Their opposition hasn’t fared much, finding themselves in 16th place after taking just four points in six games. Without manager Ronald Koeman after he was suspended for two matches, Barca will hope to end this winless streak with the help from Memphis Depay (two goals), Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO