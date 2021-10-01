CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panel To Advise State On Reducing Lead In Drinking Water

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated press — A panel of experts is being assembled to advise Michigan officials on how to reduce lead in drinking water. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced the creation of the seven-member panel on Friday. Academic and water system engineering experts will be selected for the panel which will meet on a regular schedule and be available as a resource on an as-needed basis. The state is pushing efforts to reduce lead exposures caused by aging water distribution infrastructure in several communities with the goal of removing lead contamination from drinking water statewide. The agency says its Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division regulates 2,685 public drinking water systems under the state’s Lead and Copper Rule.

