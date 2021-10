If the ABBA comeback needs a drummer, then look no further than Dave Grohl. Last month, the Swedish pop icons announced plans for their first new album in 40 years, and released a pair of new songs: “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” The news was very exciting for Grohl, who, one might say, has been brokenhearted — blue, even — since they day ABBA parted.