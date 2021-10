With the 2021 season winding to an end, the New York Yankees are desperately fighting to gain ground in the Wild Card standings. Currently, they are 0.5 games back from the second spot held by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox have taken a 1.5 game lead, and with a series coming up against the New York Mets, who have lost five of their last six games, the Yankees could be in a bit of trouble.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO