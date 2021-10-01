CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Police Identify Man Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

wirx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berrien County Sheriff’s Department has identified a man who was fatally shot by deputies on Thursday. It says deputies were called to Franklin Woods mobile home park in Niles Township around 10:45 p.m. on a report of a man with a knife. They arrived to find him at lot 265, still with the knife. They tried to get him to drop it, using unlethal rounds, but he did not. The man then allegedly charged at them and they opened fire. He died from his injuries. The sheriff’s department says the man has been identified as 28-year-old Chaz Nathan McGowen of Benton Harbor. Michigan State Police have been able to make notification to his family. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says the matter “is a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation and the two deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and a review by the Berrien County Prosecutor.

www.wirx.com

