NBA

LeBron Cheers Plea to ‘Honor’ Unvaccinated People’s ‘Feelings’

By Blake Montgomery
 4 days ago
After Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made a plea to “honor” the feelings of an unvaccinated teammate Friday, LeBron James said he “couldn’t have said it better myself.” Green’s teammate Andrew Wiggins has refused to get the COVID-19 jab, and Green said at a press conference, “There is something to be said for people’s concerns about something that’s being pressed so hard. Why are you pressing this so hard? You have to honor people’s feelings and their own personal beliefs.” Green called the debate over vaccines “a political war” and said he would not, as a leader of the Warriors, urge Wiggins to get vaccinated. Both Green and James are themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. James said he had at first been skeptical of the vaccine.

Lebron James
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
