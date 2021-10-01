Counting sheep: Arizona Game and Fish to survey bighorns near Tucson
Arizona Game and Fish Department surveyors will fly over the Santa Catalina Mountains early next week as part of the first bighorn sheep survey since the Bighorn Fire. Helicopters may be seen flying low near Catalina State Park and Sabino Canyon on Oct. 4 and 5, 2021 as the survey happens. According to an AZGFD Tweet, the last survey in 2019 estimated that 75 bighorn sheep were in the Catalinas, including areas that were scorched last summer during the Bighorn Fire north of Tucson. Video courtesy of Arizona Game and Fish Dept. via Twitter.tucson.com
Comments / 0