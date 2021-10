Velo3D, Inc., (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, announced shares of its common stock have begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “VLD” following its merger with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (“JAWS Spitfire”). The combined company will now operate as Velo3D and will be led by CEO and Founder Benny Buller. The merger provides Velo3D with a total of $274 million in capital to fuel the company’s next stage of growth.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO