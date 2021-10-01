2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Nissan Frontier and a little Z06 preview | Autoblog Podcast #698

Nissan has enjoyed a long and successful career in motorsport, and just like many other manufacturers, it loves to celebrate anniversaries and past successes with cool-looking tribute cars. Nissan has been heavily involved in rally racing for over half a century, and has competed in oddballs such as 240Z rally-spec coupes, to Hardbody trucks and everything in between. The Japanese manufacturer's latest rally racer comes in the form of a Nissan Frontier inspired by its Hardbody ancestors from the 1980s. Nissan will compete with the new machine in the upcoming all-female 2021 Rebelle Rally from October 7-16 and is the only manufacturer to have competed in the race since its inception in 2016.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO