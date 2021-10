A TikTok video showing the bloody aftermath of a school shooting in which a former student allegedly wounded a Texas principal has once again drawn attention to gun laws in the United States.Footage shot by the student at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in Houston shows teenagers walking along a hallway with their hands raised as armed law enforcement officers in bullet proof vests with rifles drawn can be seen at the entrance to every classroom doorway.Pools of blood can be seen on the floor, and the students walk past the school front door where the gunman allegedly shot his way...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO