Wheeler pitched six innings, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine in the win over the Orioles on Monday. He did not factor into the decision. The 31-year-old avoided surrendering any runs until Austin Hays doubled in Ryan Mountcastle in the sixth inning, providing the only damage against him in this one. It was his fourth consecutive start in which he surrendered one or fewer runs, posting a 1.14 ERA over those outings. After a rough month of August where his ERA went from 2.45 to 3.01, the hot streak has Wheeler's ERA back down to 2.79. He'll draw Atlanta in his next start Tuesday.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO