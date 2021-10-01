CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 'The Sopranos' prequel set in the '60s, James Gandolfini's son plays a young Tony

By Vincent Acovino
NPR
 4 days ago

It seemed unlikely there would ever be a follow-up to 'The Sopranos' after lead actor James Gandolfini died. Now, prequel movie features a young Tony Soprano played by Michael Gandolfini, James' son. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The celebrated TV show "The Sopranos" finished its six-season run in 2007. James Gandolfini was...

www.npr.org

Yardbarker

Michael Gandolfini on his dad playing Tony Soprano for nine years: 'I’m exhausted after three months'

Michael Gandolfini has an entirely new respect for his father, the late James Gandolfini, and the commitment he had to his iconic role of Tony Soprano in The Sopranos. "He so was not Tony," the 22-year-old actor, who will star as a young Tony Soprano in prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, told The New York Times. "The only insight that I think I gained was deep pride in him. I'm exhausted after three months — you did that for nine years?"
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

David Chase Says He Was “Barely Talking” To James Gandolfini By The End Of ‘The Sopranos’ Run

After many years in the works, today sees “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” hitting both theaters and HBO Max. The film is intended to work as a stand-alone gangster film but also gives fans some insight into the early days of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini and the legendary gangster father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola).
MOVIES
Slate

The Sopranos Prequel Has One Thrilling Character, and It’s Not Tony

Anyone who watched The Sopranos during its original airing remembers where they were for the series finale in 2007. I was at a Slate company retreat at the Mohonk Mountain House in the Catskills, where the airing of the last episode was a big enough deal that the hotel’s staff wheeled out a large TV for us all to watch together after our Sunday night group dinner. When the last scene, of mob boss Tony Soprano and his family meeting at an ice cream parlor where he might or might not have been about to get whacked, abruptly cut to a black screen, we had good reason to think the cause might have been a power outage; after all, we were at an old Quaker resort in the mountains, where the TV reception had reason to be iffy.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Gandolfini Talks Following In His Father's Footsteps As Tony Soprano

When James Gandolfini tragically passed away in 2013, the world mourned the loss of an incredible actor and arguably the greatest television character of all time, Tony Soprano. Gandolfini's Soprano, the star and anchor of HBO's The Sopranos, combined ruthlessness, shrewdness and fearfulness into one character and captivated viewers across...
CELEBRITIES
wmmr.com

Steven Van Zandt Was Originally Tapped to Play Tony Soprano

Steven Van Zandt famously played Silvio Dante in HBO’s The Sopranos, but if creator David Chase had his way, the E Street guitarist would’ve played Tony Soprano. In a new interview with Cleveland.com to promote his new book Unrequited Infatuations, which comes out tomorrow (September 29), he briefly touches on the potential casting choice saying, “…It was one of those weird things. (Chase) wanted unusual, new faces and he really thought I could do it, and out of pure ignorance naiveté I thought I could do it. Luckily HBO wouldn’t let him (chuckles) so we ended up with one of the greatest actors of all time, Jimmy G (Gandolfini).”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

How That ‘Many Saints’ Narration Twist Redefines the Relationship at the Heart of ‘The Sopranos’

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “The Sopranos” and “The Many Saints of Newark.”] Christopher Moltisanti haunts Alan Taylor’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” and not just in name (you don’t need to be too familiar with Italian to realize that “Many Saints” translates to “Moltisanti”) but in actual spirit. The film literally opens in a New Jersey graveyard, one filled with headstones boasting the names of families familiar to any seasoned “Sopranos” watcher, before settling on a discomfitingly familiar face, forever imposed on his own gravestone: Christopher Moltisanti, AKA Chrissy, the son of Dickie Moltisanti, who serves...
NEWARK, NJ
stljewishlight.org

Jews on Jeopardy, in the ‘Sopranos’ prequel and more

As I write this on Sept. 16, “Jeopardy” contestant MATT AMODIO is still winning games. He has the third-longest winning streak in “Jeopardy” history and has won over $750K. Amodio, about 30, is a Yale University computer science grad student. The news: I was just reliably informed that his mother is Jewish. I have no “hard” info on his father or how he was raised.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

What The Many Saints Of Newark’s Michael Gandolfini Was Most ‘Concerned’ About While Preparing To Play Tony Soprano

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After more than 14 years, fans of HBO’s The Sopranos will finally be able to dive back into David Chase’s mafia-filled world through The Many Saints of Newark. Set in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, the film primarily focuses on new characters, but it also features a number of familiar faces from the original series, including the one and only Tony Soprano. However, this incarnation of the character is much younger and played by Michael Gandolfini, who’s taking over for his late father, James Gandolfini. As you can imagine the up-and-coming actor did a lot to prepare for the role, and there was one aspect of the process that made him particularly “concerned.”
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

William Ludwig on Playing The Young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark [Exclusive Interview]

After fourteen years since The Sopranos last aired on television, Tony Soprano is back on the big screen in the movie The Many Saints of Newark. With James Gandolfini’s death in 2013, the film takes a different route to tell the story of the younger years of Tony Soprano before he became that notorious mob boss. Young actor William Ludwig plays the youngest version of Tony Soprano in the film.
MOVIES
Vulture

James Gandolfini Wanted to Play a ‘Blue-Collar’ Gabagool Boss on The Office

In an inspirational story about being paid to do nothing, it was reported earlier this year that HBO gave James Gandolfini $3 million to turn down the role of Steve Carell’s replacement on The Office, perhaps fearing that the integrity of The Sopranos would be compromised if its star read dialogue such as “paper” and “Dunder Mifflin.” B.J. Novak, one of the show’s actors and writers, was asked about such a thing on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live, and confirmed he was at the meeting where “we tried to convince” Gandolfini to join The Office. “He was shy and intrigued,” Novak recalled. “I thought it would be great, because The Sopranos was actually the biggest influence on The Office because of the way that comedy, drama, and character were all completely indistinguishable. The way Michael Scott will say something very serious but mispronounce a word I feel is a direct descendant of the Tony Soprano sense of humor. I thought he would’ve been an incredible replacement. I really, really wanted to work with him.”
CELEBRITIES
Antelope Valley Press

‘Sopranos’ prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller “The Guilty,” which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Friday, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

The Sopranos was prescient about America: That's why young people can identify with Tony Soprano

In a New York Times Magazine essay, Vinny Staley notes how prescient David Chase was with The Sopranos, particularly with how "the show puts all this American social and cultural rot in front of characters wholly incapable of articulating it, if they even notice it." Staley adds that "the show’s depiction of contemporary America as relentlessly banal and hollow is plainly at the core of the current interest in the show, which coincides with an era of crisis across just about every major institution in American life. The Sopranos has a persistent focus on the spiritual and moral vacuum at the center of this country, and is oddly prescient about its coming troubles: the opioid epidemic, the crisis of meritocracy, teenage depression and suicide, fights over the meaning of American history. Even the flight of the ducks who had taken up residence in Tony’s swimming pool — not to mention all the lingering shots on the swaying flora of North Jersey — reads differently now, in an era of unprecedented environmental degradation and ruin." So what compelled David Chase to write a show so pessimistic about America in the mid-1990s, when the country seemed to be on the upswing? “I don’t think I felt like it was a good time,” the 76-year-old Chase tells Staley. “I felt that things were going downhill.” Chase says he had become convinced America was, as Neil Postman’s 1985 polemic put it, “Amusing Ourselves to Death." Chase went on: “There was nothing but crap out there. Crap in every sense. I was beginning to feel that people’s predictions about the dumbing-down of society had happened and were happening, and I started to see everything getting tawdry and cheap.” Staley says there's plenty of reasons why young people wouldn't relate to Tony Soprano -- he's a boomer who laments that American men no longer live up to the ideal of Gary Cooper. "But Tony hates himself too for failing to live up to this ideal," says Staley. "He has given in to psychiatry, to Prozac, to private schools for his kids and the rest of his comfortable exurban lifestyle, and he knows he needs it all. It is this quality of Tony’s — this combination of privilege and self-loathing — that I suspect resonates with a younger generation, whether we want to admit it or not. He’s not so different from us, after all. He has an anxiety disorder. He goes to therapy and takes S.S.R.I.s, but never really improves — not for long, anyway. He has a mild case of impostor syndrome, having skipped some key steps to becoming boss, and he knows that people who hold it against him are sort of right. He’s still proud of his accomplishments in high school. He does psychedelics in the desert, and they change his perspective on things. He often repeats stuff he half-remembers someone smarter than him saying. He’s arguably in an open marriage with Carmela, if a rather lopsided one. He liked listening to 'Don’t Stop Believin’' in 2007. He’s impulsive and selfish and does not go to church, though he does seem open to vaguer notions of spirituality. He wishes his career provided him with meaning, but once he had the career, he discovered that someone had pulled the rug out at some point, and an institution that had been a lodestar to him for his whole life was revealed to be a means of making money and nothing more. Does this sound at all familiar to you? Like many young people, Tony is a world-historically spoiled man who is nevertheless cursed, thanks to timing, to live out the end of an enterprise he knows on some level to be immoral. It gives him panic attacks, but he’s powerless to find a way out. Thus trapped — and depressed — it’s not so hard for him to allow himself a few passes, to refuse to become better because the world is so rotten anyway. Tony’s predicament was once his to suffer alone, but history has unfolded in such a way as to render his condition nearly universal. And if people still see a monster in Tony, then the monster is themselves: a twisted reflection of a generation whose awakening to the structures that control them came in tandem with a growing aversion to personal accountability in the face of these systems."
TV SERIES
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Soprano's Prequel, 'The Many Saints of Newark,' Released Today

NEWARK, N.J. - Attention Soprano Lovers - the long-awaited Sopranos Prequel, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is now released in theaters and on HBO Max. Now, over a decade after the series reached its close, a feature-length movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark will return to the world of The Sopranos.
NEWARK, NJ

