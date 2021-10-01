CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After failing in Congress, does police reform stand a better chance at a local level?

By Ari Shapiro
NPR
 4 days ago

After failing in Congress, does police reform stand a better chance at a local level?. NPR's Ari Shaprio speaks with Thaddeus and Natasha Johnson of Georgia State University's Criminal Justice Department on the future of police reform talks after efforts failed in the House last week.

