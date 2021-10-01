CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valhalla Tahoe Boathouse celebrates 25 years with Dirty Cello

By South Tahoe Now
tahoeonstage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf this doesn’t rock your boathouse, there’s a hole in your soul, er, make that hull. Dirty Cello, an eclectic quintet with a worldwide reputation for virtuosic frolicsomeness, headlines Wednesday’s Valhalla’s Boathouse Theatre 25th Anniversary Celebration. The annual season finale is playing a new date due to the Caldor Fire, a 221,775-acre blaze that threatened and caused the evacuation of the entire city of South Lake Tahoe.

