Valhalla Tahoe Boathouse celebrates 25 years with Dirty Cello

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership will host the 30th Annual PotatoFest this year in historic downtown Ebensburg, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The Ebensburg PotatoFest is an annual event in Ebensburg, PA celebrating Cambria County potatoes and its growers. It is held on the last Saturday of September each year! The county is the second largest supplier of potatoes in the state. The festival is a fun-filled day of arts, crafts, entertainment, and food for the entire family. Entertainers perform throughout the day with music to please all ages. Over 200 crafters and artisans line the streets for blocks with homemade wares and food of all kinds. Join in the festivities and spend the day at PotatoFest 2021.

EBENSBURG, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO