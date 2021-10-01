Wolk Feinstein's Viewpoint: Rallying the region to protect patients from medical errors

The City of Pittsburgh announced it is ready to welcome the next wave of startups into its PGH Lab pilot program following the opening of its latest application round. Run by the Department of Innovation and Performance, PGH Lab aims to create partnerships between the city government and local startups by connecting solutions made by startups to various city agencies. Now in its seventh iteration since its 2016 launch, the PGH Lab program lasts six months and serves as a way for startups to receive market feedback for a product while the city's government gets to try new ways of using technology and services to improve efficiencies and other measures.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO