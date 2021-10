Sweetest Day Is October's Most Lovable Holiday, Here's How to Celebrate It. October has become synonymous with all things spooky come to mind, but there's a sweet surprise this month—and it's not just Halloween candy. Mark your calendars for Sweetest Day, a holiday that's celebrated by doing random acts of kindness for family, friends, and even strangers. Sweetest Day was created by Herbert Birch Kingston in Cleveland, Ohio, sometime near 1921. The candy worker wanted to create a holiday dedicated to spreading happiness to people who were overlooked in society. Kingston took it upon himself to spread joy to local orphans, people confined to their homes, and the elderly by giving them treats. As the holiday evolved, more and more people got involved.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO