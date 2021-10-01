Anthony Sander

Willie Ed Sanders, Jr. 71 of Ogden, AR was born March 14, 1950 in Wilton, AR to the late Willie Ed Sanders, Sr. and Christine Sanders. He gained his wings on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He graduated from Little River County Training School in 1968. Willie married his High School Sweetheart, Brenda Joyce Sanders on December 29, 1971. He was employed as a Fryer Operator at Tyson Foods for 38 years. His legacy will be one of decency, hard work and honor. He was preceded in death by parents, Willie Ed Sanders, Sr and Christine Sanders and his Sister, Mary D. Ellis. He leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy: Wife Brenda Joyce Sanders of Ogden, AR. Children: Bridget (Kenneth) Wilson of Ogden, AR., Keith Sanders of Ogden, AR and Brian (Andrea) Sanders of Little Rock, AR. Six Grandchildren: Ronnie "Tre" Soils, Stefan Sanders, Kendrick Wilson, Kenya Wilson, Xavier Sanders and Gabrielle "Gabby" Sanders. Two Great-Grandchildren: Ra'Nya Soils and Layla Sanders. Four Brothers: Jimmy Sanders of Ashdown, AR., Danny (Bettye) Sanders of Texarkana, AR, Kevin Sanders of Dallas, TX and Rickey (Yonnie) Matthews of Texarkana, TX. Visitation Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 5:00 7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Services, Sunday October 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM Armstrong Cemetery in Ogden, AR. with Supt. Jackie Robinson, Officiating and Pastor Henry Keener, Eulogist under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED.

OGDEN, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO