Obituaries

Anthony Sander

lincolnnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony (Tony) Sander passed away on September 27, 2021 at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Ann Sander nee Hopkins of Troy, Missouri; He is survived by his son, Tom (Donna) Sander of Florissant, MO; two daughters, Diana Arseneau of Troy, MO, Janet Sander of Troy, MO; sister, Hedy Hediger of Wentzville, MO; grandchildren, Brianna, Kalie, Mark, Melissa, Paul; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Anthony, Emily; He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Hopkins, father, Francisek Sander, mother, Antonina Sander nee Kutryb, brother, Walter Sander, brother, John Sander. Tony proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the greatest dad and grandpa. Tony was a dear friend to many. He was a devout catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy, MO. Tony loved the outdoors and especially his pond at the family property. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved to play the harmonica. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

lincolnnewsnow.com

Boyer fights for the kids

Lincoln County, Mo. – On Sept. 25, Matt Boyer walked down the ramp at the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles toward the octagon a man filled with confidence. For Shamrock Fighting Championships was a moment he had been training for over a year to meet – and Patrick Vega was the opponent he had been waiting to face.
TROY, MO
RiverBender.com

Melvin G. Smith

Name: Melvin G. Smith Hometown: Bethalto Years of Service: 1965-1969 Military Branch: Navy Rank: BT3 War(s) During Service: Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: National Defense, Vietnam Service with Bronze Star, Vietnam Expedition Message: Salute to you Bud for your Sacrifice and Service to our Country and for your love of Country and Family. Submitted by: Brenda Smith Continue Reading
BETHALTO, IL
Plumas County News

Anthony Teater

Anthony Daniel Teater, age 29, of Atwater, California, passed away on Sept. 18, 2021, due to health complications. Anthony was born May 11, 1992, in Sacramento. He worked for the Atwater School District for 6 years. Tony is survived by his son, Orion Teater, age 3; his parents, Charlotte and...
ATWATER, CA
Texarkana Gazette

WILLIE SANDERS JR.

Willie Ed Sanders, Jr. 71 of Ogden, AR was born March 14, 1950 in Wilton, AR to the late Willie Ed Sanders, Sr. and Christine Sanders. He gained his wings on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He graduated from Little River County Training School in 1968. Willie married his High School Sweetheart, Brenda Joyce Sanders on December 29, 1971. He was employed as a Fryer Operator at Tyson Foods for 38 years. His legacy will be one of decency, hard work and honor. He was preceded in death by parents, Willie Ed Sanders, Sr and Christine Sanders and his Sister, Mary D. Ellis. He leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy: Wife Brenda Joyce Sanders of Ogden, AR. Children: Bridget (Kenneth) Wilson of Ogden, AR., Keith Sanders of Ogden, AR and Brian (Andrea) Sanders of Little Rock, AR. Six Grandchildren: Ronnie "Tre" Soils, Stefan Sanders, Kendrick Wilson, Kenya Wilson, Xavier Sanders and Gabrielle "Gabby" Sanders. Two Great-Grandchildren: Ra'Nya Soils and Layla Sanders. Four Brothers: Jimmy Sanders of Ashdown, AR., Danny (Bettye) Sanders of Texarkana, AR, Kevin Sanders of Dallas, TX and Rickey (Yonnie) Matthews of Texarkana, TX. Visitation Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 5:00 7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Services, Sunday October 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM Armstrong Cemetery in Ogden, AR. with Supt. Jackie Robinson, Officiating and Pastor Henry Keener, Eulogist under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED.
OGDEN, AR

