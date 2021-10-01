Anthony Sander
Anthony (Tony) Sander passed away on September 27, 2021 at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Ann Sander nee Hopkins of Troy, Missouri; He is survived by his son, Tom (Donna) Sander of Florissant, MO; two daughters, Diana Arseneau of Troy, MO, Janet Sander of Troy, MO; sister, Hedy Hediger of Wentzville, MO; grandchildren, Brianna, Kalie, Mark, Melissa, Paul; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Anthony, Emily; He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Hopkins, father, Francisek Sander, mother, Antonina Sander nee Kutryb, brother, Walter Sander, brother, John Sander. Tony proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the greatest dad and grandpa. Tony was a dear friend to many. He was a devout catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy, MO. Tony loved the outdoors and especially his pond at the family property. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved to play the harmonica. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.www.lincolnnewsnow.com
