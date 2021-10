MARSHFIELD -- The Marshfield High boys soccer team didn’t want to lose ground in a race to the top of the Patriot League. The Rams were handed their first loss of the season by Silver Lake, 1-0, on Monday, and wanted to rebound Wednesday against Quincy, one of the many quality opponents residing in the Patriot League, to kick off the team’s upcoming homestand.

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO