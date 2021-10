An antique auto show will likely clog Hershey traffic this weekend as drivers and pedestrians flock to the area, Derry Township police said. Police said drivers should be patient while traveling on Hersheypark Drive and Route 39 this weekend while the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) fall meet is underway at Hersheypark.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO