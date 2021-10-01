CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' Michael Brockers: Questionable for Week 4

Brockers (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bears. Brockers was active for Week 4 with the shoulder injury and logged limited practices all week, so he will likely be available Sunday. Through the first three weeks of the season, the 30-year-old has totaled 10 tackles (seven solo) and one sack. If he is unable to suit up, Levi Onwuzurike and Jashon Cornell will likely see increased workloads.

Detroit News

Lions' Goff, Brockers have seen challenges Ravens present on offense, defense

Allen Park — When the Baltimore Ravens come to town this Sunday, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers can take solace in the fact it can't possibly go worse than the last time they faced this foe. And, optimistically, there's hope they learned some valuable lessons...
