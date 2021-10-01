Lions' Michael Brockers: Questionable for Week 4
Brockers (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bears. Brockers was active for Week 4 with the shoulder injury and logged limited practices all week, so he will likely be available Sunday. Through the first three weeks of the season, the 30-year-old has totaled 10 tackles (seven solo) and one sack. If he is unable to suit up, Levi Onwuzurike and Jashon Cornell will likely see increased workloads.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0